FITZGIBBON Thomas
'Tom' of Market Harborough, formerly Maidwell, passed away at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 3rd November 2019, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of the late Alison, father of Jane, Toni, Sarah, Debbie, Grant and the late Ross and a grandad and great grandad. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 22nd November at 12.30pm, followed by a reception at The Stag in Maidwell from 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for
Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
