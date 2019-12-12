|
|
|
BEANE Terence
(Terry) of Braybrooke, formerly of Medbourne passed away at Glenfield Hospital on 30th November 2019, aged 82 years. Loving partner of Christine, much loved father of Chris and the late Mick, dear father-in-law of Anne and Lisa and a devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Service at All Saints' Church, Braybrooke on Wednesday 18th December at 1.45pm, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired,
for Make-A-Wish Foundation UK
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 12, 2019