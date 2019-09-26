|
Osborne Stewart James
(Jim) Of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully on 18th September 2019,
aged 87 years. Loving husband of Maureen, much loved dad of Sue and Steve, father-in-law of Guy and Jane, grandad of Tom, Joe, Emma and Lauren and great grandad of Betty and Cooper. Funeral Service at St Dionysius Church, Market Harborough on Friday, 11th October at 12.30pm followed by committal at Kettering Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations
if desired for Cancer Research UK
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 26, 2019