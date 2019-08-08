|
|
|
Askew On July 25th 2019, suddenly at his home in Braybrooke, Simon, aged 53 years.
Much loved son of Yvonne and the
late Cliff, loving brother of Joanne
and Justin and devoted uncle of
Matthew and Daniel.
Simon's funeral service will be
held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday 15th August at 12.00.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are for the British Heart Foundation, a collection plate
will be available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Desborough, Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 8, 2019