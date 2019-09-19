|
Vials Shirley passed away peacefully on
7th September 2019, aged 85. Loving wife of the late Lawson, much loved mother of Angela and the late Andrew, mother-in-law of Rob and grandmother of Katie, Lucy and Elise. Funeral Service at St. Dionysius' Church, Market Harborough on Monday 30th September at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Kettering. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The Children's Society and Market Harborough Mother's Union may be sent to J Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524,
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 19, 2019