Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Locker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Locker

Notice Condolences

Shirley Locker Notice
LOCKER Shirley of Burnmill Road, Market Harborough, passed away quite suddenly at home on 29th November, 2019, aged 84.
Much loved mum of Christopher, Kathryn, Simon and Julia and nana
of Georgie and Francesco.
Funeral Service on Tuesday 17th December at Great Glen Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for RSPB
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -