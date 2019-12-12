|
LOCKER Shirley of Burnmill Road, Market Harborough, passed away quite suddenly at home on 29th November, 2019, aged 84.
Much loved mum of Christopher, Kathryn, Simon and Julia and nana
of Georgie and Francesco.
Funeral Service on Tuesday 17th December at Great Glen Crematorium at 12.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for RSPB
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 12, 2019