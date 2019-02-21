|
RHODES Sam Jean, Mark, Alison and family wish to express their appreciation for the support and kindness shown at this time, for the kind messages of sympathy and donations for the Prostate Cancer UK and Dementia UK received in his memory. Special thanks to Shire Lodge Nursing Home, Linden Medical Centre, Kettering General Hospital and The Care Bureau,
for all the care Sam received.
To the overwhelming numbers who attended the service for Sam. Helen Featherstone for her uplifting service and to J. Stamp and Sons for all their care and professionalism.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 21, 2019
