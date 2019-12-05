Home

Ryan Tealby Notice
TEALBY Ryan Mark Of Meadow Street, Market Harborough on 19th November 2019, aged 17 years. Loving son of Mark and Tina, much loved brother of Joe and the late Rebecca and a dearly loved grandson, nephew and cousin.
Funeral Service at St Dionysius Church, Market Harborough on Thursday,
19th December at 12.15pm followed by committal at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations
if desired for the Air Ambulance
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Dec. 5, 2019
