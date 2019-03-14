Home

MORLEY Ruby Margaret and Jane would like to express their appreciation for the kind words and messages of sympathy and for the donations to The Cystic Fibrosis Trust received in Ruby's memory.
Grateful thanks to all the carers at Peaker Park and those who attended Mum's service of thanksgiving at
St Andrew's Church, North Kilworth. Special thanks to Susan Cooper for conducting a beautiful and uplifting service and to J Stamp & Sons for
their support and guidance.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 14, 2019
