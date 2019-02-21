|
|
|
GOODMAN Roy Francis Passed away
10th February 2019, aged 80.
Much loved husband of Jean, father of Michelle and Vanessa, father in law to Nick and Mike, grandpa to Rosie, Jade, Ryan and Miar and great grandfather to Tegan, Sienna and Bump.
He will be sadly missed and
forever in our hearts.
Funeral to take place at
St Andrew's Church, North Kilworth, 28th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Alzheimer's c/o
Goodmans Funeral Directors,
18 High Street, Lutterworth
Tel 01455 552380.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More