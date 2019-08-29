Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Rose Clark Notice
CLARK Rose passed away at home on 22nd August 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of John and Sue, mother-in-law of Lois and Paul, grandmother of John, Emily, Ben and Helen. Funeral Service on Monday 9th September at Great Glen Crematorium at 11.30am.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
for the Woodland Trust may be sent to
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 29, 2019
