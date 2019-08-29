|
|
|
CLARK Rose passed away at home on 22nd August 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of John and Sue, mother-in-law of Lois and Paul, grandmother of John, Emily, Ben and Helen. Funeral Service on Monday 9th September at Great Glen Crematorium at 11.30am.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
for the Woodland Trust may be sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 29, 2019