Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Hickman

Notice Condolences

Robin Hickman Notice
HICKMAN Robin of Clipston, passed away peacefully on 13th February 2019, aged 69.
Husband of Pam, father of Victoria
and Charles and pop to Harry.
Funeral Service at All Saints' Church, Clipston on Friday, 1 st March at
2.00pm, followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Brainstrust may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.