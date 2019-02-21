|
HICKMAN Robin of Clipston, passed away peacefully on 13th February 2019, aged 69.
Husband of Pam, father of Victoria
and Charles and pop to Harry.
Funeral Service at All Saints' Church, Clipston on Friday, 1 st March at
2.00pm, followed by Private Cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Brainstrust may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 21, 2019
