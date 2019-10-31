|
|
|
WHEELER Robert passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital on 15th October
2019, aged 78 years. 'Rockin' to the end. He will be greatly missed by all
that knew him. Funeral Service at Harborough Community Church, Bath
Street on Wednesday 6th November at 10.30am, followed by Cremation at
Great Glen Crematorium. Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, for
Age UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering
Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 31, 2019