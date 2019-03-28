|
Townsend Robert Arthur (Bob) Of Great Glen
Dearly beloved Husband of Margaret, loving Father of Nick, Rich and Jane. Passed peacefully away on Thursday 21st March 2019 in his 95th year. Thanksgiving Service at Stoneygate Baptist Church, London Road, Leicester,LE2 3ND on Wednesday
10th April at 2pm. No flowers please, donations if so desired to
Parkinson's UK c/o
E.C. Gilbert Ltd Funeral Directors,
33 Oaks Road, Great Glen, LE8 9EF or online at www.ecgilbertltd.com
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 28, 2019
