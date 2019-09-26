Home

Robert Harris

Notice Condolences

Robert Harris Notice
Harris Robert (Bob) Of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully on Ward 41, Leicester Royal Infirmary on 17th September 2019, aged 68 years. Much loved husband of Mimi, loving father of Nathan, Karl, Donna and Jade and a fun loving grandad. Funeral Service at
St Dionysius Church, Market Harborough on Wednesday 2nd October at 12.30pm followed by committal at Great Glen Crematorium. Everyone welcome. Casual dress, no black please. Flowers from family and close friends only. Donations, if desired, for Leicester Royal Infirmary
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 26, 2019
