Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Brown

Notice Condolences

Robert Brown Notice
BROWN Sqd Ldr Robert William
(Bob) of Broughton, formerly of 43 The Ridgeway, Market Harborough, passed away on 29th October 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Freda, much loved father of Christine, father-in-law of Tony, loving grandfather of Ben and Dan and a much loved brother of Alice and uncle of Carole.
Committal at Kettering Crematorium, (Albert Munn Chapel) on Monday 11th November at 1.30pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life at Broughton Baptist Church at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship UK) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -