BROWN Sqd Ldr Robert William
(Bob) of Broughton, formerly of 43 The Ridgeway, Market Harborough, passed away on 29th October 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Freda, much loved father of Christine, father-in-law of Tony, loving grandfather of Ben and Dan and a much loved brother of Alice and uncle of Carole.
Committal at Kettering Crematorium, (Albert Munn Chapel) on Monday 11th November at 1.30pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life at Broughton Baptist Church at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for MAF (Mission Aviation Fellowship UK) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 7, 2019