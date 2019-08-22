|
RIELLY Rita Of Welford, passed away peacefully on 10th August 2019. Beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved mum &
mother-in-Law of Lynne & Jan, Rita
& the late John, Helen & Neil, Andrew
& Johan, and the late Stephen. Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Husbands Bosworth on Wednesday 4th September at 1.30pm, followed by cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and PROSTaid
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 22, 2019