|
|
|
Bounds Richard Albert
(Dick) of Thorpe Underwood sadly left us on 20th November 2019, aged 94 years. Devoted husband of the late June, much missed father, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter & Paul's Church, Harrington on Wednesday 11th December at 11.30am, followed by interment. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 28, 2019