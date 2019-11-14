|
Astbury-Crimes Richa Eileen Of Rupert Road, Market Harborough, passed away peacefully with all her family present at St Luke's Hospital on
7th November 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of John (Fred), much loved mother of Sheila and Tim and a loving granny and great granny. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Little Bowden on Thursday, 21st November at 2.30pm followed by committal at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired for LOROS may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 14, 2019