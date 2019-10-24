Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
14:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pip Knights
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pip Knights

Notice Condolences

Pip Knights Notice
Knights Pip passed peacefully away, on 19th October at Kettering General Hospital, aged 66 years. A loving husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle,
great uncle and friend to many.
A celebration of his life will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 2.30pm. No mourning clothes please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA and Lifeboats (RNLI) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.