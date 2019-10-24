|
|
|
Knights Pip passed peacefully away, on 19th October at Kettering General Hospital, aged 66 years. A loving husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle,
great uncle and friend to many.
A celebration of his life will be held at Great Glen Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 2.30pm. No mourning clothes please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA and Lifeboats (RNLI) may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 24, 2019