MONK Phyllis May
(née Swinton) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on
8th March 2019, aged 91 years.
Wife of the late Bernard, loving mother, gran and great gran. Funeral Service at
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church on Monday 25th March at 12.15pm, followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Leicester Wildlife Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 21, 2019
