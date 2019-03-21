Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:15
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyliss Monk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyliss Monk

Notice Condolences

Phyliss Monk Notice
MONK Phyllis May
(née Swinton) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on
8th March 2019, aged 91 years.
Wife of the late Bernard, loving mother, gran and great gran. Funeral Service at
Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church on Monday 25th March at 12.15pm, followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Leicester Wildlife Hospital may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.