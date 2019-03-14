|
WRIGHT Peter John of Cold Ashby, passed peacefully away at home on 28th February 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Joan and a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Service at St Denys Church, Cold Ashby on Thursday 21st March at 12 noon, followed by interment. Family flowers. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 14, 2019
