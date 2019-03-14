Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00
St Denys Church, Cold Ashby
Peter Wright

Peter Wright Notice
WRIGHT Peter John of Cold Ashby, passed peacefully away at home on 28th February 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Joan and a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral Service at St Denys Church, Cold Ashby on Thursday 21st March at 12 noon, followed by interment. Family flowers. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 14, 2019
