|
|
|
TODD Peter Ernest of Market Harborough, (former proprietor of Todds Bakery), died peacefully at home on 24th September 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet and father of Sarah and Hayley and a devoted grandad of Hannah, Adam, Sam, Josh, Max and George. Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Little Bowden on Thursday 10th October at 2.30pm followed by cremation at Great Glen. Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired,
for Lymphoma Action and the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 3, 2019