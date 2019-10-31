|
Gurney Peter of Kibworth, formerly Fleckney, passed away at St Luke's Hospital, Market Harborough on 23rd October 2019, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Lyn, father of Andrew and grandfather of Olly and Imogen. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 5th November at 2.30pm. Immediate family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J.Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 31, 2019