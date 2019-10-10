|
Gibson Peter Wilson passed away on 29th September 2019, aged 91 years. Devoted husband of Janet, father of five daughters, grandfather of five and great grandfather of two, and a very special friend to many, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service will be held at St. Andrews Church, Arthingworth on Monday 21st October at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment. Family flowers only or donations, if desired, for the RNLI
and Durham Choristers School
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 10, 2019