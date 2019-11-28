|
BELLAMY Peter Passed away peacefully at home on
16th November 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Jackie, loving father of Louise & husband Jon, and Katie & partner Alistair, and grandfather of Molly, Peter, Evie and Alice. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Monday 2nd December at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 28, 2019