Peggy Pulford Notice
PULFORD Peggy formerly of Leicester and Marshall Court, Market Harborough, passed away peacefully at Kibworth Knoll Residential Home on 1st March 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Alan, loving mother of Kevin and Gayna, mother-in-law of Yvonne and Tim and amazing nan of six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 4.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Tilinanu Orphanage and Rutland Sailability may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
