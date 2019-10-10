Home

Paula Murphy

Paula Murphy Notice
Murphy Paula Passed away peacefully on Saturday 28th September 2019, aged 50.
Paula will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Cockington Parish Church
on Friday 18th October 2019 at 2.45pm followed by a private committal service at Torquay Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired by retiring collection for the work of
Rowcroft Hospice
Enquiries to:
Torbay & District Funeral Service
Wellswood House,
11 Babbacombe Road, Torquay
Tel: 01803 315005
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 10, 2019
