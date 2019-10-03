Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
14:30
St Dionysius' Church
Market Harborough
Paul Hamer
HAMER Paul of Market Harborough,
passed away on 25th September 2019, aged 65 years.
Loving father of Polly and Bethany, much loved grandad of Isla, Harry, Cleo and Seb and dear brother of Phillip. Funeral Service at St Dionysius' Church, Market Harborough on Wednesday 9th October at 2.30pm followed by committal at Great Glen Crematorium. Flowers welcome.
Alternatively, donations for
British Heart Foundation and Royal British Legion may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
