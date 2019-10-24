Sanders Pamela Phyllis My dearest nan, you taught us so much in our lives and we will be forever thankful for that. Kind, caring and full of laughter till the very end and as you kept telling us no tears and keep on smiling, I have shed plenty of tears for you nan but I will always be grateful and smiling at the memories you made with us. You were so loved nan and you will be missed by all of us forever and a day, you may be gone but you will always be in our hearts forever, all our love

Katy, Madison, Lexie, Skyler and your miracle boy Cody xxx Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 24, 2019