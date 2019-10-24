Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00
St Dionysius Church
Market Harborough
View Map
Wake
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00
The Royalist Pub
Sanders Pamela Phyllis of Huntingdon Gardens, Market Harborough passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Sunday 20th October 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved mum, nanny, nana, sister, aunty, cousin and friend to so many. Funeral Service at St Dionysius Church, Market Harborough on Monday 4th November at 11.00am followed by private burial. Everyone welcome at The Royalist Pub for the wake from 12pm to celebrate her life. All flowers to be sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel. 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 24, 2019
