Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Matthews

Notice Condolences

Pamela Matthews Notice
MATTHEWS Pamela Molly Passed away peacefully at Sibbertoft Manor Nursing Home on 19th May
2019, aged 84 years. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at
11.30am. No black please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired,
for The Alzheimer's Society may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.