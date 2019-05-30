|
|
|
MATTHEWS Pamela Molly Passed away peacefully at Sibbertoft Manor Nursing Home on 19th May
2019, aged 84 years. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at
11.30am. No black please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired,
for The Alzheimer's Society may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on May 30, 2019
