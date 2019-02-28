|
BURKE Nicholas John (Nick) Much loved son of Coralie and the late John Joseph,
brother to Debra.
Passed away suddenly at home on
12th February 2019.
Nick's funeral service will take place on Wednesday 13th March, 2.00pm at
Our Lady of Victories and
St Alphonsus Church, Lutterworth,
followed by family burial at
Leaders Farm Cemetery, Lutterworth. Family flowers only please with donations, if desired to
Kidney Research UK.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith and Son,
Mill Road, Ullesthorpe,
Leicestershire, LE17 5DE
Tel: 01455 209236
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 28, 2019
