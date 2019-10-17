Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
(Mo) passed away peacefully at her home in Market Harborough on 3rd October 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Alf and a loving mother, mother-in-law, nan and 'big nan'. Funeral Ceremony at Great Glen Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd October at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Air Ambulance may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
