PRIDMORE Miriam of Market Harborough, formerly of Little Bowden, passed away peacefully after a long illness at Kettering General Hospital on 29th October 2019, aged 59 years. Loving wife of Paul and dear sister of Rebecca and Ray. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November at 11.30a.m. No flowers. Donations,
if desired, for the Air Ambulance
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 7, 2019