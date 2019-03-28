Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
13:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Mick Towe Notice
TOWE Mick of Fleckney, formerly Kibworth, died at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 5th March 2019, aged 61 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April at 1.30pm. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Mar. 28, 2019
