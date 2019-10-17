|
|
|
MOORE Audrey and family wish to show their appreciation for the kindness shown to them at this time and the support they have received from relatives and friends. Your presence, cards and messages have been a true comfort. Thank you also for the donations to Dementia Harborough received in Mick's memory. Special thanks to Mary Ireland for the beautiful service and the wonderful support given to our family. Special thanks to J. Stamp & Sons for their professional care and guiding us through this very sad time.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 17, 2019