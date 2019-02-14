Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
14:30
St Nicholas Church
Little Bowden
Michael Thompson
THOMPSON Michael Paul died peacefully, whilst in hospital, on Tuesday 5th February 2019 after a long illness, his family by his side. Much loved husband of Wendy, loving father of Caroline and Jonathan, father-in-law to Isabella and Julie, gramps to Monty, Lawrence, Aerona and Ivor.
The most courageous of men, remembered with love always.
Funeral Service at St Nicholas Church, Little Bowden on Wednesday, 20th February at 2.30pm followed by private committal at Great Glen Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for LOROS may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk
or sent to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 14, 2019
