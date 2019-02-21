|
SIMMONITE Michael (Mick) Of Sutton Bassett, passed away on
14th February 2019, aged 87 years.
A much loved husband, father and grandfather. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium
(Edgar Newman Chapel) on
Thursday 28th February at 1.00pm.
Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, for Motor Neurone Disease Association may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 21, 2019
