Patrick Michael Henry of Bushby, late of Slawston, passed away peacefully on 1 st August 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Jenny, father of Darren, David & Deborah, uncle of Angela, Louise & Sarah and cherished grandfather. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday, 21 st August at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired for RSPB
