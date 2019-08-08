Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Patrick Michael Henry of Bushby, late of Slawston, passed away peacefully on 1 st August 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Jenny, father of Darren, David & Deborah, uncle of Angela, Louise & Sarah and cherished grandfather. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on Wednesday, 21 st August at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired for RSPB
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 8, 2019
