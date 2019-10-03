|
|
|
MOORE Michael Sidney
(Mick) of Fleckney. It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Moore announces his passing at the
Leicester Royal Infirmary on
Sunday 22nd September 2019.
Michael will be lovingly remembered by his wife Audrey, his children Kevin
& Janine and daughter-in-law Kristin. Michael will also be fondly remembered by his precious granddaughter Hannah and great grandchildren Isaac and Maxwell.
A Funeral Service for Michael will be held at St. Wilfrid's Church, Kibworth on Wednesday, 9th October at 11.30am, followed by cremation at Great Glen Crematorium. Close family flowers only. Any donations given will be forwarded to Dementia Harborough which can be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 3, 2019