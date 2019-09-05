Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30
Market Harborough Methodist Church
Michael Hill Notice
Hill Michael David
(Mick) Passed away peacefully while attending the Great Dorset Steam Fair on 25th August 2019, aged 83 years. Dear husband of Brenda, father of David and the late Alan, father in law of Karen and grandad of Emma. Private Cremation followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Market Harborough Methodist Church on Wednesday, 11th September at 12.30pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired for Medi4
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to
J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Sept. 5, 2019
