|
|
|
Collinson Mavis
(nee Kirby) Formerly of Market Harborough, passed away in Crawley, West Sussex on 11th June 2019 aged 84 years.
Mavis will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on
Thursday 27th June 2019 at
Memorial Chapel, Surrey and
Sussex Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice, Crawley.
Funeral arrangements by
Co-op Funeralcare,
209 Three Bridges Road,
Crawley, RH10 1LG
Published in Harborough Mail on June 20, 2019
Read More