Maud Chandler Notice
CHANDLER Maud Constance (Connie) Of Market Harborough, formerly of Cockermouth passed peacefully away
at home on 4th February 2019,
aged 93 years with family nearby. Mother of Peter, mother in law of Christina and grandmother of Francis, Kate & Anna and a great grandmother of Elise.
Funeral Service at
Great Glen Crematorium on
Monday, 18th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for RSPB may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 14, 2019
