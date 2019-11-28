|
|
|
Oldfield Mary of Market Harborough, passed away peacefully on 20th November 2019, aged 82 years. Wife of the late Norman, mother of Steven and Lesley,
mother-in-law of Clare, grandma of Elizabeth, Henry, Rosaline, Emily, Georgina and great grandma of Anastasia and Aurora. Much loved and sadly missed by all. Funeral Service at Great Glen Crematorium on
Monday, 9th December at 2.30 p.m. Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for Alzheimer's Society
may be made online at
www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 28, 2019