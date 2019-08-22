|
|
|
LOAKE Mary Ann of Great Oxendon, passed peacefully away on 14th August 2019, aged 94 years. Wife of the late Cecil, mother of Christine, Tony, Brian and Trevor and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service at
St Helen's Church, Great Oxendon on Thursday 29th August at 3.00 pm followed by interment.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for St Helen's Church
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 22, 2019