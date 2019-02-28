|
FOLEY Mary Of Market Harborough, passed peacefully away at Oxendon House on
19th February 2019, aged 80 years. Beloved mother of Mark, Robert and
Adam and a loving grandmother of Grace, Henry, Thomas and Maisy.
Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church on Monday
4th March at 1.00pm, followed by Cremation. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Our Lady of Victories Fund may be made
online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Feb. 28, 2019
