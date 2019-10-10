|
SMITH Martyn
(Mick) passed away peacefully at home on
3rd October 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Audrey, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by
all his family, home and abroad.
Funeral Service on Friday 18th October at Market Harborough Baptist Church at 9.15am followed by Cremation at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel). Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The Royal British Legion may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Oct. 10, 2019