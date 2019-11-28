Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Dearman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Dearman

Notice Condolences

Martin Dearman Notice
DEARMAN Martin Richard Of Hallaton, sadly passed away after an illness courageously fought on Tuesday 19th November 2019,
aged 75 years.
A beloved husband to the late Cheris,
a much loved father to Nick and a devoted friend to Val.
Following a private cremation, a service of thanksgiving will be held at
St Peter's Church, Tilton on the Hill
on Thursday 5th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only,
donations, if desired,
to the LOROS Hospice
can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors,
Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY
Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Harborough Mail on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -