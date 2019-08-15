Home

Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30
Great Glen Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Mark Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON Mark Stuart of Market Harborough, died suddenly on 27th July 2019, aged 53 years. Beloved son of Dorothy and the late Gordon, much loved father of Connor and dear brother of Lee and Gordon. Funeral Ceremony at Great Glen Crematorium on Friday 16th August
at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie Cancer Care may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Harborough Mail on Aug. 15, 2019
